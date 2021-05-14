Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

