Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

RIDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 7,410,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

