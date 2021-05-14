L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.04

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.04 and last traded at $85.91, with a volume of 47646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRLCY. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

