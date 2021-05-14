Lotto (LOTTO) Market Cap Reaches $178.17 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Lotto has a total market cap of $178.17 million and $471,009.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00648169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

