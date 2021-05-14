Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.72

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.72 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 23.70 ($0.31). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31), with a volume of 3,222 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.72. The company has a market capitalization of £161.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

