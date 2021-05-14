Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average is $173.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

