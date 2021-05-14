LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $118,118.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,134 shares of company stock worth $17,482,983. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.