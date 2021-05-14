LSV Asset Management Acquires 22,840 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTB. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

