LSV Asset Management Acquires 2,300 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Camping World worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,635 shares of company stock worth $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares worth $43,612,308. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CWH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

