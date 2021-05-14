LSV Asset Management Acquires 632,100 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 306.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.01% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $593.29 million, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

