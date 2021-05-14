LSV Asset Management Acquires 80,045 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of Tupperware Brands worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

TUP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

