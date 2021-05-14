LSV Asset Management Acquires 8,189 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

