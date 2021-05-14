LSV Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

