LSV Asset Management Buys 2,800 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.72% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CTBI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $795.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.