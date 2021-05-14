LSV Asset Management Buys 86,600 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of ZIX worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.