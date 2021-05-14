LSV Asset Management Buys 86,600 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of ZIX worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

