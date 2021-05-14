LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 370,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. LSV Asset Management owned 1.50% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.59 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $138,406 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

