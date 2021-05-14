LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

