LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.01% of Preferred Bank worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.