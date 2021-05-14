LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,285 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $74.77 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,198. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

