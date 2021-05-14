LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.30% of EVERTEC worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $44.36.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

