LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 702,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of Kronos Worldwide worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRO opened at $17.11 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

