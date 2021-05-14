LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

