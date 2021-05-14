LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of GMS worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.