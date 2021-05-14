LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.00% of Republic Bancorp worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBCAA opened at $44.95 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

