LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.36% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.98 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

