LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.44% of Victory Capital worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

