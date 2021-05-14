LSV Asset Management Has $5.24 Million Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of Newtek Business Services worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.