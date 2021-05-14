LSV Asset Management Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.67% of CAI International worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CAI International by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAI International by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

