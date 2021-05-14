LSV Asset Management Has $5.39 Million Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

NYSE:VPG opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.