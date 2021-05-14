LSV Asset Management Has $5.39 Million Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.29% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:VPG opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.08.
Several equities analysts have commented on VPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.
Vishay Precision Group Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
