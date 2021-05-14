LSV Asset Management Has $5.39 Million Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.29% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

NYSE:VPG opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.