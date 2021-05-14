LSV Asset Management Has $5.88 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 306.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 632,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.01% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $593.29 million, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.