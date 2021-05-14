LSV Asset Management Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of Two Harbors Investment worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

