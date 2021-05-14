LSV Asset Management Has $5.94 Million Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.16% of W&T Offshore worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.