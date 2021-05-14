LSV Asset Management Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.67% of The GEO Group worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.16 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.