LSV Asset Management Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,166,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,437 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

