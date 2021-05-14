LSV Asset Management Has $6.99 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Umpqua worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

