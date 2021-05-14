LSV Asset Management Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $102.94 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

