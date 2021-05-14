LSV Asset Management Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217,587 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.27% of Arch Resources worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

