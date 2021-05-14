LSV Asset Management Has $9.20 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.