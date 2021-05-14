LSV Asset Management Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 326,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,722,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,489 shares of company stock worth $1,272,189. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

