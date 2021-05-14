LSV Asset Management Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.36% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $411,736. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

