LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.38% of Northrim BanCorp worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,903 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

