LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.38% of Northrim BanCorp worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $273.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

