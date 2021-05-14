LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

