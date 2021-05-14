LSV Asset Management Purchases 171,800 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.42% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

