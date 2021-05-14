LSV Asset Management Purchases 52,292 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.