LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTBI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

