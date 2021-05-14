LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

