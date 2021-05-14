LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

